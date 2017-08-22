

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old man who they say escaped from custody in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the man was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Arrow Road.

Investigators have released photos of the man in an effort to locate him.

Police have identified him as Jumar Lennon.

Lennon has been described as a five-foot-eight man who weighs about 140 pounds with brown eyes, a short black afro-style hair, a small chin beard and a moustache. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

Police are warning members of the public to not approach this man if spotted but to call 911 immediately.