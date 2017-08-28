Search on for woman after North York grocery store robbed at knifepoint
Toronto police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto police)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 1:43PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 1:47PM EDT
A North York grocery store was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday and police say they are looking for the female involved.
Officers responded to a call for a robbery at the Metro Supermarket located at 20 Church Avenue in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue at around 2 p.m.
According to investigators, a woman entered the store on Thursday afternoon and allegedly concealed items inside the knapsack she was carrying.
After exiting the store, she was approached by a store security officer and subsequently brought back inside for investigation.
At this time, the woman allegedly showed a large knife waving it at a number of employees at the store before fleeing the supermarket.
No injuries were reported in this alleged incident.
The suspect has been described as a five-foot-seven woman who is approximately 20 years old. Police say she has a large, heavy build and has short black hair.
At the time, she was seen wearing a black shirt with something written on the front of it in white letters, including the word “boring," with denim jean shorts, black boots and a black toque. As well, she was carrying a pink knapsack.
Investigators say if members of the public spot this woman, she should not be approached as she is considered to be armed and dangerous but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).