

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A North York grocery store was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday and police say they are looking for the female involved.

Officers responded to a call for a robbery at the Metro Supermarket located at 20 Church Avenue in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue at around 2 p.m.

According to investigators, a woman entered the store on Thursday afternoon and allegedly concealed items inside the knapsack she was carrying.

After exiting the store, she was approached by a store security officer and subsequently brought back inside for investigation.

At this time, the woman allegedly showed a large knife waving it at a number of employees at the store before fleeing the supermarket.

No injuries were reported in this alleged incident.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-seven woman who is approximately 20 years old. Police say she has a large, heavy build and has short black hair.

At the time, she was seen wearing a black shirt with something written on the front of it in white letters, including the word “boring," with denim jean shorts, black boots and a black toque. As well, she was carrying a pink knapsack.

Investigators say if members of the public spot this woman, she should not be approached as she is considered to be armed and dangerous but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).