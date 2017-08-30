

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a woman found dead in a Riverdale home back in May and say her death is now being treated as a homicide.

Late in the evening on Monday, May 22, a driver flagged down police on patrol in the area of Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Inside the vehicle police found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as Abiqani Abshir of Toronto.

Before he died, police say he directed them to a home at 96 Cavell Avenue, near Pape and Danforth Avenues where he said a shooting took place.

Police emergency task force officers entered the home and found a 59-year-old woman without vital signs.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the discovery, police declined to comment on her cause of death but said there was evidence that gunshots were fired inside the home.

On Wednesday, police identified the woman as Joanne Colley of Toronto.

Investigators and the coroner have ruled her death a homicide. Her cause of death is not yet known.

The relationship between the victims is not yet known.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).