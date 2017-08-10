

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. - Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a 44-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a farmer's field.

Police say Jason Cesar has been charged with one count of committing an indignity to a body.

The body of 32-year-old Kitchener resident Christopher Deweese was found in a rural area in North Dumfries Township, near Cambridge, Ont., on July 12.

This is the second arrest made in the investigation. Last month, a 29-year-old Cambridge woman was also charged with committing an indignity to a body.

Waterloo regional police, who had previously released a picture of a shoe found near the body in the hopes of identifying the man, have said they have determined Deweese did not die in the location where he was found.

A post-mortem was conducted in Hamilton and investigators say they are awaiting results of toxicology tests to try and determine the cause of death.

Police say the death is considered suspicious based on the circumstances of where the body was located.