

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have charged a second person in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Newmarket last month.

Shots rang out in the area of Sheldon Avenue, in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive area, at around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Cody Gioent of Georgina, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The following day, officers arrested two men at a residence close to the scene of the shooting. One of those men was charged in connection with Gionet’s murder while the other was charged with unrelated offences.

Police said Thursday that a second suspect in the murder was arrested in Toronto on Nov. 15.

Cheikh Ngom, 18, of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder.

Newmarket man Travis Wgitman, 21, was previously charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Ngom was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.