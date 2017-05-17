Section of Bay Street closed in Yorkville due to falling glass
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5:17AM EDT
Police have shut down a section of Bay Street in Yorkville this morning after glass reportedly fell from a building at around 11 p.m. last night.
Bay Street is closed between Scollard Street and Yorkville Avenue as police investigate.
The building, police say, still needs to be inspected to ensure no more glass falls.
No injuries were reported.