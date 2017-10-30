

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Lower Simcoe Street will be closed between Harbour Street and Queen Quay West starting this morning to accommodate the construction of the new Gardiner Expressway off-ramp.

In a news release issued last week, the city of Toronto said the area will be closed until Thursday at around 7 p.m.

Traffic restrictions due to closure:

Traffic on Harbour Street will not be impacted through the intersection but right turns onto Lower Simcoe Street will not be permitted.

North access from Queens Quay should be made at York or Rees streets

Eastbound Rees Street on-ramp will be open at all times

Westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard will remain open

Local access will be permitted to driveways and parking facilities on Lower Simcoe from Queen Quay

North and southbound through traffic will not be permitted on Lower Simcoe between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Queen Quay West

Southbound traffic along Lower Simcoe Street will be diverted at Lake Shore Boulevard West to go west and at Harbour Street to go east

Northbound traffic from Queens Quay may use alternate routes of York Street or Rees Street

The city has also increased signage in the area to let drivers know about the closure.

Pedestrian and cyclist access will also be restricted and are advised to use Bremner Boulevard, Rees Street, and York Street.