

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A section of Progress Avenue has been shut down following a reported chemical spill this morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Milner and Progress avenues at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday after a “flammable” liquid was spilled in the area.

Police were unable to confirm the exact type of liquid that was spilled.

Toronto police are on scene to help with road closures. The northbound and southbound lanes of Progress Avenue have been closed from Milner Avenue to Highway 401.

Const. Victor Kwong said there have been some evacuations in the area.