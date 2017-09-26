

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A “security breach” outside Queen’s Park Tuesday morning that involved a vehicle driving onto a pedestrian walkway has led to the arrest of a suspect.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m.

Police released few details about the incident but said a male driver was arrested at the scene.

Speaking about the incident with CTV News Toronto, speaker of the Ontario legislature Dave Levac said the vehicle involved approached the area of University Avenue, travelling the length of a football field before the incident.

“Very regrettably, a single driver – a male – drove his car along the walkway in the middle of Queen’s Park leading up to the front door,” he said. “(He then) parked his car and put his flashers on and proceeded to come up the stairs, knock on the door, pound on the door and our security secured that person and also the car.”

Levac – who is responsible for overall security in the building – called the incident a “security breach.”

“Any time anyone drives a car onto a sidewalk it is a security breach,” he said. “Any time someone drives a car where it’s not supposed to be is a dangerous situation.”

“Everyone, including the members and children that visit here and the staff, should feel somewhat safe coming into this place.”

Const. David Hopkinson said charges are pending but he would not say what charges the man may face.

No injuries or damage was reported in this incident.