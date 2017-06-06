

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Security camera footage was shown during a trial for three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female parking enforcement officer two and a half years ago.

The three officers from 51 Division Joshua Cabero, 28, Leslie Nyznik, 38, and Sameer Kara 31 all pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in connection with the alleged incident.

The courtroom heard the timeline of the evening of Jan. 17, 2015 which included the alleged assault taking place between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

On this evening, the three officers and the woman – who cannot be named due to a standard publication ban – were out partying with others as part of a “rookie night” to welcome a new officer. The courtroom also heard that the woman involved wanted to become a police officer.

The three accused began their evening around 6 p.m. at an establishment called CC Lounge & Whisky Bar with other men. The female parking enforcement officer then arrived at the bar shortly before 9 p.m.

The group then went to a different bar called Pravda Vodka House. One of the three officers then had to return to the hotel room because he had vomited.

From Pravda, the two remaining officers and the complainant went to a strip club before ending up at the hotel around midnight.

The courtroom watched various surveillance footage which showed the three accused officers and the woman entering the bars and hotel.

The Crown attorney Mabel Lai told the courtroom on Monday that the dispute is about what happened in that hotel room where all four of them were alone, according to admissions filed in court.

The trial, which is taking place before a judge alone, is expected to last for five weeks.