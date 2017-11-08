

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A security guard is in critical condition after he was assaulted inside a building in the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, police and paramedics say.

Police were called to a building at 260 Wellesley Street East at 2:56 p.m. for a report of an adult male security guard who was assaulted inside.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police arrived to find the victim without vital signs and attempted to revive him while paramedics headed to the scene.

Paramedics said they were able to resuscitate him and loaded him into an ambulance.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody nearby, less than an hour after the assault occurred. Douglas-Cook said he is believed to be a resident of the building.