

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of two suspects after a leather bag holding a laptop was stolen from a customer inside a downtown restaurant last week.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place while a man was at a restaurant in the area of College and Yonge streets at around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The man hung his leather bag containing a laptop on the back of his chair inside the restaurant.

Two men then walked by the chair and allegedly took the bag off the chair before fleeing the restaurant.

Police said the victim realized that his bag was taken after the suspects fled the scene.

Security camera images of the two suspects wanted in connection with the incident have been released by police in an effort to identify them.

The first suspect has been described as a man with short black hair who was wearing a light-blue button up shirt with black pants and black shoes at the time. The second suspect has been described as also having short black hair and he was wearing a black jacket and light-blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).