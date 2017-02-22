

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security video of a suspect after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a downtown subway station while raising money for youth in need.

On Feb. 3 at around 11:11 a.m., police say a 17-year-old girl was collecting donations at Dufferin Station for a school initiative to help youth in need.

According to investigators, the girl was approached by a man who made an inappropriate comment and then sexually assaulted her.

He was seen fleeing toward the stairs leading down to the subway platform.

Police have described the man as between five-foot-ten and six-foot with a skinny build. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded jacket, a black hooded sweater with the Air Jordan logo on it and a bright yellow neckline, and black nylon pants.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).