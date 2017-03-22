

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Senate's ethics committee is meeting behind closed doors to determine what sanctions can or should be imposed on disgraced Sen. Don Meredith for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Options under consideration range from a reprimand to outright expulsion from the upper house.

Meredith has rejected near-universal calls from fellow senators for his resignation since Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard issued a damning report earlier this month which concluded Meredith had violated the chamber's code of ethics.

Ricard said the 52-year-old, married, Pentecostal pastor, improperly used his Senate position to lure the vulnerable teen, identified only as Ms. M.

According to Ricard's report, Meredith's relationship with Ms. M began when she was just 16. It progressed from flirtatious online chats to fondling and sexually explicit live videos and, eventually, to sexual intercourse -- once shortly before the teen turned 18 and twice after.

Meredith has acknowledged the relationship but maintains he had intercourse with the teen only after she turned 18.