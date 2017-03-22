Senate ethics committee mulls fate of senator who was involved with teen
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 3:39PM EDT
OTTAWA - The Senate's ethics committee is meeting behind closed doors to determine what sanctions can or should be imposed on disgraced Sen. Don Meredith for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Options under consideration range from a reprimand to outright expulsion from the upper house.
Meredith has rejected near-universal calls from fellow senators for his resignation since Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard issued a damning report earlier this month which concluded Meredith had violated the chamber's code of ethics.
Ricard said the 52-year-old, married, Pentecostal pastor, improperly used his Senate position to lure the vulnerable teen, identified only as Ms. M.
According to Ricard's report, Meredith's relationship with Ms. M began when she was just 16. It progressed from flirtatious online chats to fondling and sexually explicit live videos and, eventually, to sexual intercourse -- once shortly before the teen turned 18 and twice after.
Meredith has acknowledged the relationship but maintains he had intercourse with the teen only after she turned 18.