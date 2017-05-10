

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A series of fires in the St. Clair Avenue West corridor in the Junction on Wednesday night has prompted a police investigation.

Three fires broke out within one hour, all within a two-kilometre stretch of each other.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 the first fire sprung up in a van at a car dealership at the corner of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street around 9 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, another fire was set in a church between Britannia Avenue and Oscar Romero Place.

The third fire erupted from a garage in a laneway on Ford Street at 10:20 p.m.

Fire crews extinguished the flames at all three sites.

Police are now investigating the suspicious nature of the blazes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.