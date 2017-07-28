

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A serious collision in Scugog has left four people, including a child, seriously injured.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 12 and 7.

Ornge air ambulance said a 6-year-old child is among the injured and is in critical condition.

One person was reported to be without vital signs at the scene, another was thrown from the vehicle and a third person was said to be trapped inside the car.

Ontario Provincial Police said they expect the area to be closed to traffic for at least two hours while they investigate what led to the crash.