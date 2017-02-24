

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Thousands of rail customers in the GTA are currently being affected by ongoing signal problems brought on by a power failure.

The outage has been affecting GO trains and Union-Person Express trains for nearly two hours, though some trains appear to have started moving now. Some Via Rail trains were also reporting problems due to the outage.

The disruption follows a power failure at the CN control tower downtown. CN said the problem has affected trains in other parts of the province as well.

“CN is working to restore systems quickly & safely following earlier outage. Trains in Ontario impacted but are starting to move again,” CN Rail said in a Twitter message near noon.

While the power outage itself didn’t last long, it scrambled all the signal systems at the control hub.

“We can’t run trains right now. It’s not safe to run trains,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins told CP24.

She said the signal system for the trains has to be brought back online and until that happens, the trains cannot safely operate.

One trainload of UP Express passengers was stuck near Weston Station for more than an hour because of the outage.

“We’re working to get them moving as fast as we can,” Aikins said.

The train stopped at around 9:50 a.m. and finally started moving again just after 11 a.m.

CTV News Toronto reporter Tracy Tong was on her way to the airport to catch a flight herself and told CP24 that passengers had been told that they might be eligible for compensation if they miss their flights.

Aikins said buses may be brought in to move passengers until power can be restored.

“They’re looking at options. They’re working very hard to restore signals,” Aikins said.

She said Metrolinx had hoped to have the problem restored quickly, but it’s not clear now how long it will persist.