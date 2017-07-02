

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A registered service dog named “Princess’ was stolen after its owner secured the dog to a railing outside a west-end fast food restaurant early Sunday morning, police say.

The owner, a 28-year-old woman, tied the dog to a railing outside the restaurant at Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue at around 2 a.m. and went inside.

Police allege that while the owner was in the restaurant, somebody unclipped the dog from its harness and took it from the scene.

The dog is a six-year-old Teacup Chihuahua. She is described as 6 lbs. with medium-brown hair and blonde stripes. She was wearing a pink body harness at the time.

Police are urging anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts to come forward.