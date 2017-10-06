

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Service has been halted along a portion of GO Transit’s Barrie line after a person was hit by a train near Barrie South GO Station.

The incident was first reported shortly before 7:30 a.m.

It is not immediately clear whether the person has been pronounced dead at this point, though GO Transit says that it is a “possible fatality.”

Service on the Barrie line was initially suspended entirely, however trains are now servicing all stations south of Bradford GO Station.

“Undoubtedly during rush hour this is going to cause a major disruption. There are a lot of people on that line and it is likely going to cause a lot of headaches. We cannot replace train service with bus service. That is completely impossible,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 on Friday morning.

Aikins said the delay on the Barrie line could last for upwards of two hours, though the last scheduled train until the afternoon rush hour departed Bradford GO Station at 8:19 a.m.