

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Service was suspended along the entire Scarborough RT for nearly two hours on Thursday after a truck made contact with a bridge at Kennedy Station.

The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green says the truck was passing underneath a raised portion of the SRT track entering the station when it struck the bridge.

Green says that TTC workers were borught to the scene to conduct structural tests on the bridge.

The all-claer was then given at around 10:15 a.m. and full service resumed.

A total of 26 buses were running along the SRT route during the suspension of service.