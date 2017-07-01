

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Service has resumed on GO Transit's Lakeshore West line after a person was struck and killed east of Port Credit GO Station earlier this morning.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa, the incident happened on the tracks between Port Credit GO Station and Long Branch GO Station just before 11 a.m.

Passengers were kept on the train until service resumed at around 12:30 p.m.

“In these situations our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” Barrasa said at the time. “For those on the train we ask for your patience. We know these situations are difficult for everyone.”

GO Transit had said that service could be impacted for two to three hours but it was back up and running within 90 minutes.

GO Transit says that residual delays are possible.