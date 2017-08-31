

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Trains are now running on the Union-Pearson Express and GO Transit’s Kitchener line after a person was struck by a train this morning.

The person was struck by an UP Express train near the Jane Street bridge, just east of the Weston GO Station at around 6:30 a.m.

“It’s an area that both Kitchener service and UP Express service share,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 Thursday morning.

Train service was suspended for about two hours but resumed shortly before 8:30 a.m.

"It will take us a little while, especially for the Kitchener service, to recover fully," Aikins said. "So you are going to have to check the website for the latest information about trains and when they are leaving and so forth."

Paramedics confirmed that a male in his 20s was struck and his injuries are considered to be serious.

“UP has been in service about two years now and I actually don’t recall a person being hit by a UP train,” Aikins said.

“It’s just unusual and we really hope for the best for the person that has been hit.”

She added that about 100 passengers got stuck on the incident train.