

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Service on the UP Express has resumed after a signal issue near Weston GO Station caused a suspension.

The problem started at around 4:30 p.m. and led to the service being suspended for nearly two hours.

GO Transit shuttle buses were running between Union Station and Pearson International Airport during the suspension.

UP Express said shortly after 6 p.m. that service was resuming with some minor delays.