

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Police say seven people -- four of them from the Montreal area -- are facing charges after cellphones were taken from an Ottawa store in a violent robbery.

Investigators say two disguised suspects allegedly entered the store Thursday evening armed with a knife and a form of pepper spray, which was used on store employees before they were tied up.

They say the suspects left in a vehicle with an undisclosed quantity of cellphones.

Police say five people were arrested when officers located the vehicle and two others were later arrested.

The two store employees were treated by paramedics and the cellphones were recovered during the arrests.

Two men and a woman from Ottawa, a woman and a man from Montreal and two men from Laval, Que., are each charged with two counts of robbery and a single count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.