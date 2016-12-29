Seven patients taken to hospital after TTC bus hits pole along Queen Street
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 7:39PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 7:41PM EST
Seven people have been transported to hospital after a Toronto Transit Commission bus struck a pole along Queen Street Thursday afternoon.
It happened just west of Sherbourne Street shortly after 5 p.m.
The patients all sustained minor injuries, paramedics said.
Hydro wires were reportedly knocked down by the impact.
The area remains closed as police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.