

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A boy has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision near Mississauga this morning.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Cawthra Road at around 11 a.m.

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following the crash while six others were transported via land ambulance with minor injuries. Of the six transported to hospital via land ambulance, two were children, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“My understanding is traffic was beginning to slow. One of the vehicles failed to do so, was involved in a collision with another vehicle and that triggered a chain reaction collision with other vehicles, including that transport truck, which then lost control and struck several other vehicles,” Schmidt said.

“We will be looking into weather conditions, road conditions, driver actions and everything.”

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Cawthra Road and Schmidt said it will likely be several hours before the highway reopens.

“We are just working with the witnesses here and our collision reconstruction team and traffic support unit members are doing their work,” he said.

“We are going to do our part here to collect the evidence and come up with some answers to families and to those involved so they can move forward.”