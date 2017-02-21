

The Canadian Press





TOWNSHIP OF PERTH EAST, Ont. -- A 31-year-old man has been charged after a collision between a car and an ambulance in southern Ontario sent seven people to hospital.

Provincial police say the incident took place on Monday, shortly after 2 p.m. at an intersection in the township of Perth East.

They say three people in the ambulance and four people in the car were taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment.

Police say two occupants of the car are in critical but stable condition.

Police say the driver of the car, Arijit Chakraborty of Waterloo, Ont., has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway under the Highway Traffic Act.