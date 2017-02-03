

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Seven people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a jail in Hamilton Friday evening.

The multiple-alarm fire started on the first floor of the Barton Street jail at around 6 p.m., Hamilton Fire said.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived on scene, but were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Hamilton Paramedic Service said one person sustained, serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, while six others were in serious condition. The patients included four guards and three inmates, paramedics said.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

The building was evacuated, but prisoners and staff have since been allowed to return inside.