

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Seven people were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation following a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton apartment building Saturday morning.

It happened at a building on Kings Cross Road near Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road at around 5 a.m.

Paramedics say that the fire started on the sixth floor but smoke in turn migrated up to the seventh and eight floors.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.