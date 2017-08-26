Seven people treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Brampton apartment
Firefighters are shown at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in Brampton early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 6:40AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2017 7:20AM EDT
Seven people were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation following a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton apartment building Saturday morning.
It happened at a building on Kings Cross Road near Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road at around 5 a.m.
Paramedics say that the fire started on the sixth floor but smoke in turn migrated up to the seventh and eight floors.
It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.