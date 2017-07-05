Several homes engulfed in 3-alarm fire in Trinity-Bellwoods area
Smoke billows from the scene of a 3-alarm fire in the Trinity-Bellwoods area Wednesday July 5, 2017. (@GennySermonia /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:40PM EDT
Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a row of homes in the Trinity-Bellwoods area.
The fire started on Argyle Street, in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area at around 5 p.m.
Images shared from the scene showed thick black smoke and flames coming from rooftops.
More to come…