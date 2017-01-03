

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Several people were injured this morning following a serious collision on the Gardiner Expressway.

It happened shortly after midnight in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Highway 427.

Police say a limo rear-ended a car that was heading in the same direction.

"We do not know right now whether the car had slowed or stopped," Sgt. Duncan Miller told CP24 at the scene Tuesday morning.

A male believed to be in his 20s, who was one of four occupants of the car, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Five other patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Miller said police are currently searching for anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Highway 427 and Kipling Avenue.

Police say they hope to reopen the highway before 7 a.m.