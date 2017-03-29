

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





At least one person is being airlifted to hospital and several others are believed to be injured after a collision in Caledonia.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on Highway 6 between 4th and 5th Line, Ontario Provincial Police said.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance said one person was likely to be air lifted to a hospital in London, while as many as five others – including children – could be injured as well.

There was no immediate word as to the severity of the injuries.