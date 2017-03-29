Several people injured in serious collision in Caledonia
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 10:21PM EDT
At least one person is being airlifted to hospital and several others are believed to be injured after a collision in Caledonia.
It happened at around 9 p.m. on Highway 6 between 4th and 5th Line, Ontario Provincial Police said.
A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance said one person was likely to be air lifted to a hospital in London, while as many as five others – including children – could be injured as well.
There was no immediate word as to the severity of the injuries.