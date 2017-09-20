

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Fire crews rescued several people from a Cabbagetown apartment building this morning following a three-alarm fire.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of a building in the area of Sherbourne and Carlton streets.

"When crews arrived, they had some heavy fire in a unit in the back. They made entry, rescued probably seven or eight people from the building," Platoon Chief Dave Denysek told CP24 at the scene.

"We brought some people through the inside and we brought some people down through ladders."

Some residents were asked to shelter in place as firefighter worked to get the situation under control.

Crews were forced to break some windows on the north side of the building for ventilation.

No serious injuries were reported but paramedics said two patients were assessed on scene.