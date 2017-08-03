

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A swatch of the GTA was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon but storms passed harmlessly through the area by the evening.

The warning covered Caledon, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham and Orangeville as well as northern Durham Region and northern Dufferin County.

The warning initially covered Mississauga and Brampton as well but was subsequently lifted for those communities.

By 6 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada said "severe thunderstorms have weakened or moved out of the region."