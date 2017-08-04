

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Unsettled weather will start off the long weekend in and outside of the city.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham , Newmarket, Georgina, Innisfil and New Tecumseth.

As well, the same warning has been issued for Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge, Hamilton, St. Catharines and the Niagara Region.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin late in the afternoon in these areas.

The weather agency said the severe thunderstorms in the area may bring very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

“An area of thunderstorms is moving northeastward at 50km/h through or towards the regions with frequent lightning and torrential downpours,” Environment Canada said. “Isolated damaging winds will also be associated with some of these storms.”

Residents of these areas are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency said. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

While it’s possible the storms could continue into the early evening, the brunt of the weather system is likely to taper off by 8 p.m.