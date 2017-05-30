

Amara McLaughlin and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch that was in effect earlier for Toronto and much of the GTA has now ended.

Environment Canada cancelled the watch after a weather system swept through southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, bringing bursts of rain interspersed with sunny skies.

The storm was originally classified as a warning, but was later upgraded to a watch due to favourable atmospheric conditions, according to Environment Canada.

It was cancelled altogehther by around 8 p.m.

Thunderstorms expected to stick around Wednesday

Today’s wet weather comes after 54.8 millimetres of rain fell in a 24-hour-period last Thursday, causing high lake levels and flooding. The heavy rainfall made for the wettest May 25th since precipitation levels started being recorded in 1938, Environment Canada said.

Since the beginning of April, Toronto has been bombarded by showers – receiving a total of 236 millimetres of rain, which is nearly 60 per cent more than average, according to CP24’s meteorologist Bill Coulter.

A high of 23 C is expected for Tuesday before cooling off to a low of 13 C this evening.

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon. The forecast is calling for a high of 19 C.