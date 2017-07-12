

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled for the GTA after a band of thunderstorms rolled through the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a large swath of Southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, including the entire GTA.

While the warning was cancelled for the GTA at around 6 p.m., scattered watches and warnings remain in place for the rest of the province.

Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimetres are possible in parts of the region where multiple thunderstorms may occur.

More showers are expected in the GTA Thursday morning with a chance of a thunderstorm. There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers on Friday