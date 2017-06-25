

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch has now ended for the GTA after some thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, northern York Region, Caledon and Uxbridge on Sunday morning.

The national weather agency’s advisory said strong thunderstorms capable of producing significant hail could hot some areas.

While some hail was reported, all watches ended for the region by around 4 p.m.