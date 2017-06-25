Severe thunderstorm watch ends for GTA
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:37AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:50PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm watch has now ended for the GTA after some thunderstorms rolled through the region.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, northern York Region, Caledon and Uxbridge on Sunday morning.
The national weather agency’s advisory said strong thunderstorms capable of producing significant hail could hot some areas.
While some hail was reported, all watches ended for the region by around 4 p.m.