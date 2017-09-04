

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for Toronto and much of the GTA but residents will still need their umbrellas for the first week back at school, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, York and Peel regions on Monday afternoon. The watch ended for all areas around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

In a news release issued on Monday, Environment Canada said thunderstorms were expected to develop near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, moving southeastward into the evening.

“A few of these thunderstorms will have the potential to produce severe weather,” the news release said.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

After the worst of the storm hit the GTA, residents are still being warned to keep their umbrellas on hand throughout the first week back at school.

Monday evening is expected to see a high of 22C before dropping to a low of 15C overnight in Toronto. The rainfall is expected to continue into Tuesday in the city with a high of 19C and a low of 12C.

The active weather is expected to come to an end on Friday with a high of 18C and a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day and night.