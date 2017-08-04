

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Unsettled weather will start off the long weekend in Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto, Hamilton and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a wet and windy weather system.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late this morning and last through the afternoon.

Heavy rain, high winds and large hail are also possible during the storms.

“Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.”

While it’s possible the storms could continue into the early evening, the brunt of the weather system is likely to taper off by 8 p.m.

The wet weather will also be accompanied by sticky humidity. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 27 C today, which will feel more like 35 with humidity.

Heading into Saturday, a 30 per cent chance of showers will stick around while Toronto undergoes a bit of a cool down. A high of 20 C is expected Saturday with gusty winds pushing 30 and 50 km/h.

The unpredictable weather clears up Sunday where a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 24 C is forecasted.

But it doesn’t last long – Environment Canada says a wet holiday Monday is in store for Toronto with a 50 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C.