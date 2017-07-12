

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large swath of Southern Ontario, including the entire GTA.

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and could continue into the overnight hours.

The weather agency says that the thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours.

Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimetres are possible in parts of the region where multiple thunderstorms may occur.

“Remember: severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, heavy downpours, can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency said in a statement.