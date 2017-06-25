

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Parts of the Greater Toronto Area could be in for some rough weather today.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, northern York Region, Caledon and Uxbridge on Sunday.

The national weather agency’s advisory says strong thunderstorms are capable of producing significant hail.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected in regions to the east of Lake Huron and south of Georgian Bay a little later this morning. They will continue into the afternoon hours,” the advisory reads.

“Many of the thunderstorms are expected to produce hail, some of which will likely be one centimeter or perhaps a little larger in size. Given the cool temperatures and favourable atmospheric conditions, the hail may be abundant and nearly cover the ground at times.”

The storm may damage tender crops and plants, Environment Canada warned.

Strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour are also possible.

In Toronto, a special weather statement has been issued ahead of rain and possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

Environment Canada says a few showers and thunderstorms will affect the corridor between Kitchener and Hamilton this morning before moving through the GTA this afternoon.

Strong wind gusts, hail and lightning are also possible.

"The organized thunderstorm activity should move east of the area by mid-afternoon," Environment Canada's statement read.