

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The long weekend may end with some severe active weather in and around the city, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, York and Peel regions on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Environment Canada said thunderstorms are expected to develop near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, moving southeastward into the evening.

“A few of these thunderstorms will have the potential to produce severe weather,” the news release said.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

The weather agency is also warning people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the news release said. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

As well, residents of Toronto may have to keep their umbrellas on hand throughout the first week back at school.

Monday evening is expected to see a high of 22C before dropping to a low of 15C overnight in Toronto. The rainfall is expected to continue into Tuesday in the city with a high of 19C and a low of 12C.

The active weather is expected to come to an end on Friday with a high of 18C and a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day and night.