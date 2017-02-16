

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a woman was sexually assaulted by a suspect claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

The 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Keele Street and Rogers Road area on Tuesday.

A suspect identified as Albert Johnson, 42, of Toronto, was arrested Tuesday, and charged with nine offences, including sexual assault, personating a peace officer, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them at (416) 808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).