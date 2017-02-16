Sex assault suspect claimed to be a law enforcement officer, police say
Albert Johnson, 42, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 1:04PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 2:50PM EST
Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a woman was sexually assaulted by a suspect claiming to be a law enforcement officer.
The 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Keele Street and Rogers Road area on Tuesday.
A suspect identified as Albert Johnson, 42, of Toronto, was arrested Tuesday, and charged with nine offences, including sexual assault, personating a peace officer, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.
Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them at (416) 808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).