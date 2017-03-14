

The Canadian Press





LAVAL, Que. -- Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals were down Tuesday after one of its largest investors sold off all remaining stock in the Laval, Que.-based drugmaker, the latest knock to what was once one of Canada's most valuable companies.

Valeant shares (TSX:VRX) were trading at $14.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after about an hour of trading, down $1.88 or 11.7 per cent from Monday's close. The stock had been down about 13 per cent about two hours before the opening bell during extended trading.

Pershing Square Capital Management announced Monday that it had sold its final stake in Valeant for a large tax loss. At one time, the New York-based firm headed by CEO Bill Ackman had been the largest single shareholder in Valeant and one of its most vocal defenders.

Ackman had once viewed Valeant as an undervalued company that would eventually overcome its problems, which included a scandal over its drug pricing strategy and revelations about its ties with a U.S. mail-order pharmacy that has since been shut down.

Last April, Ackman testified before a U.S. Senate committee about Valeant's much-maligned strategy of buying niche drugs and raising their prices by as much as 3,000 per cent.

The prominent activist investor, who often challenges boards of the companies in the Pershing Square portfolio, promised to use his influence as a Valeant director to try to revamp its pricing strategy.

Ackman and vice-chairman Steve Fraidin will remain on the company's board until their replacements are elected at the May 2 annual meeting.

Valeant CEO Joseph Papa, who was hired after Ackman's involvement, issued a statement late Monday that thanked him and Fraidin for their support.

"We are fortunate to have the benefit of a talented and experienced group of directors who share our strategic vision, believe in our prospects, and are dedicated to turning the company around for the benefit of all shareholders and stakeholders," Papa said.