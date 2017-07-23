Sheppard-Yonge Station briefly evacuated after hydro vault fire
Firefighters respond to Sheppard-Yonge Station after a hydro vault fire Sunday July 23, 2017. (@Transit156 /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 4:59PM EDT
Sheppard-Yonge Station was evacuated for about an hour Sunday after a hydro vault fire sent smoke wafting through track level.
Emergency responders were called to the station at around 3:30 p.m. after grey smoke was seen coming through the grills. People in the station also reported hearing a loud noise.
Toronto Fire said crews arrived to see smoke visible at a construction site near the station and they traced the source to a hydro vault fire.
Toronto Fire said five TTC staff were being assessed at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
Toronto Fire cleared the scene at around 4:45 p.m.
Subway service bypassed Sheppard-Yonge station on lines 1 and 4 for about an hour but has since resumed, the TTC says.