Shingle hanging from church roof in the Junction, closes street
Fire crews closed Annette Street at the intersection of Aziel Street, just west of Keele Street to re-secure the church shingle. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 10:53PM EDT
A large, four-foot shingle dangling from a church roof in the Junction has Toronto fire trying to re-secure the piece of metal.
Police have closed Annette Street at the intersection of Aziel Street, just west of Keele Street while the work on the loose roof piece.
No one was injured.
There is no word on when the intersection will re-open.