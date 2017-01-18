

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that a pair of shoes found near the Oshawa Harbour belong to a 27-year-old man who disappeared eight days ago.

Cameron Bailie was last seen at his home on Jan. 10.

Over the weekend, dozens of officers and volunteer conducted a search for the Oshawa man in the Lakeview Park area but the search failed to turn up any clues.

In a release issued Wednesday, police confirmed that shoes found near the harbour do belong to Baile and noted that his family has been made aware of the break in the case.

Police say that auxiliary officers will be conducting a canvas in the Oxford Street area on Thursday evening as the search for Baile continues.

Friends and colleagues have previously told police that is not normal for Bailie to go missing and that they are concerned for his safety.

Bailie is described as a white male standing six feet tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes and short brown hair with a goatee.