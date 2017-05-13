

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A bear that was spotted wandering in a Malvern neighbourhood on Friday night has been shot and killed by police.

The 300-pound bear was first spotted in a tree near the Toronto Zoo at around 9 p.m. It was then observed in an industrial area near Finch Avenue and Tapscott Road about an hour later and shortly after that it was seen wandering Tapscott Road between Finch and Steeles Avenue.

Police say that the bear travelled through backyards and at one point even banged on the door of a home.

The search for the bear prompted police to issue warnings to area residents, advising them to secure their garbage and compost in the event that it was foraging for food.

Police say that they reached out to the Ministry of Natural Resources for help capturing the bear but were told that there were not any resources to assist them at that time of night.

Police also say they located a veterinarian that was willing to help them tranquilize the bear but couldn’t find a cage large enough to place it in.

With public safety a major concern, police say that members of the Emergency Trask Force were then ordered to locate and shoot the bear.

The officers ultimately shot the bear in the area of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue at around 2 a.m.

“We are going to look at this and of course we will take into consideration people’s concerns but at the same time we did have concerned citizens calling last night and public safety is a priority. In light of that we chose the option we did last night. It was not our first choice,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 on Saturday morning.

There have been numerous spottings of bears in neighbourhoods in York Region and other parts of the GTA over the years, however Douglas-Cook said she is not aware of any previous incidents in Toronto.

Because of the unique nature of the situation, she said that the TPS just didn’t have the necessary resources to deal with it.

“We did make attempts to reach out to the people who could possibly assist us however unfortunately they were not able to do so. The only option at that point was for the ETF to do what they had to do,” she said.

It is not immediately clear where the bear came from, however officials at the Toronto Zoo previously said that all of their bears were accounted for.