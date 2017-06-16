

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man has serious injuries after he was shot in a parking lot near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue early Friday night.

The shooting occurred in a Green P lot across from the Madison Avenue Pub on Madison Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Initial reports from the scene suggest that the victim was shot in the abdomen.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.